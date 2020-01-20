First National Bank of Omaha Invests $241,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Intel stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.