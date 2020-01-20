First National Bank of Omaha Invests $208,000 in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 6,323.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $220.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.65. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52 week low of $159.08 and a 52 week high of $223.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.