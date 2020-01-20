Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.87 ($60.31).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €48.90 ($56.86) on Monday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.71.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.