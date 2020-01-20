Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €47.50 Price Target

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €47.50 ($55.23) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.40 ($58.60).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

