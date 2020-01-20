First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,965 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4,938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,929,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,227,000 after acquiring an additional 812,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Shares of KAR opened at $22.01 on Monday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

