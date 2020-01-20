Baader Bank Reiterates €180.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €189.39 ($220.22).

LIN stock opened at €191.60 ($222.79) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €179.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a fifty-two week high of €193.15 ($224.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

