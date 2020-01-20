First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

