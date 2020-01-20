Clean Yield Group Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

