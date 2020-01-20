Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €140.00 ($162.79) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.82 ($147.47).

Shares of SIE opened at €116.88 ($135.91) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €117.09 and its 200 day moving average is €104.15. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

