First National Bank of Omaha Has $253,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.