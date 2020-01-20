Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.20 ($8.37) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.04 ($7.02).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.18 ($6.02) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 1-year high of €8.26 ($9.60). The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.55.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

