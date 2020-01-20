First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in General Electric were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE opened at $11.81 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.