Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

ETR:SDF opened at €10.22 ($11.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.97. K&S has a 52 week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52 week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

