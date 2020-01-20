Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.79 ($85.80).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €63.74 ($74.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 1-year high of €97.92 ($113.86). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €66.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.