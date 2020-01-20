Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

