Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €94.20 ($109.53) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.30. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

