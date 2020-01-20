Polaris Industries (PII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) recently:

1/17/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Polaris Industries was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/3/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Polaris Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $93.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

