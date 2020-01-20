People’s United Financial (PBCT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – People’s United Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United underperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in two of the trailing four quarters. People’s United is growing through acquisitions, which is likely to continue in the near term, given its strong balance-sheet position and favorable consolidation backdrop in the banking sector. Despite low interest rates, net interest margin (NIM) is likely to further expand due to growth in loans. Also, involvement in steady capital deployment activities continues to enhance shareholders' confidence. However, significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Also, the company's expense base continues to escalate, which is expected to limit bottom-line expansion to some extent.”

1/7/2020 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/7/2019 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – People’s United Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/26/2019 – People’s United Financial is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – People’s United Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03.

Get People's United Financial Inc alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.