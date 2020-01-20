$2.56 EPS Expected for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.27 and the lowest is $1.59. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $16.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.76.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $502.73 on Friday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $279.33 and a one year high of $517.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.20 and a 200 day moving average of $438.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

