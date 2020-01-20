Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,817.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

