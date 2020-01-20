Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,684,000 after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after buying an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

