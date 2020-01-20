Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Snap from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Snap by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

