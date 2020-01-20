Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Snap from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 698,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $10,022,412.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,977,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,251,255.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Snap by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Snap by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Snap Price Target Raised to $20.00
Snap Price Target Raised to $20.00
Pembina Pipeline Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Pembina Pipeline Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Marathon Petroleum Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Marathon Petroleum Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report