Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

