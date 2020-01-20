Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $56.89 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.