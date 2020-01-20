Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.73. The company has a market capitalization of $924.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

