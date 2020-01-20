Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $220,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. S&P Equity Research cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of BX opened at $60.76 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

