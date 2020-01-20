Wells Fargo & Co Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $425.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.60.

TFX stock opened at $383.73 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $255.26 and a twelve month high of $388.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total value of $63,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

