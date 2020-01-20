Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

PLAN stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,275,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

