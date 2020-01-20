$3.34 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings of $3.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $379.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $273.13 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.