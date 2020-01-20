ValuEngine Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $143.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $165.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

