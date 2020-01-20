ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZEAL. ValuEngine downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ:ZEAL opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.06. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

