Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to announce $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.46. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $4.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $15.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.70 to $16.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of WHR opened at $152.63 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

