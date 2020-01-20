$4.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research set a $100.00 target price on Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of AMG opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

