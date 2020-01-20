Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $9.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,444,000 after acquiring an additional 67,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

