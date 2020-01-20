$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Perrigo posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.