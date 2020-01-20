WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. WPX Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

