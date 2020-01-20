AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $987.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.18.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co.
Snap Price Target Raised to $20.00
Snap Price Target Raised to $20.00
Pembina Pipeline Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Pembina Pipeline Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Marathon Petroleum Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Marathon Petroleum Given New $67.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report