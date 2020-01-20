AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). AK Steel reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AK Steel.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $987.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 3.18.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AK Steel (AKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.