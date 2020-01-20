Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Citigroup

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.17.

PSX opened at $103.31 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

