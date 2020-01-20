Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.50.

RL opened at $122.10 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,779 shares of company stock worth $32,192,573. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

