Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE:RYI opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $416.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

