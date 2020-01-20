Citigroup Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $52.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.