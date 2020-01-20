Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $32.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Signet Jewelers from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of SIG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

