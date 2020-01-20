Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.89.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT opened at $148.34 on Friday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $110.57 and a twelve month high of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -269.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank raised its position in Spotify by 490.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.