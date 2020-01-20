Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 874,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $223.38 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.32 and a 12-month high of $223.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

