First National Bank of Omaha Buys 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Stryker were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 93,284 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 139.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 37.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $212.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $160.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

