Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Appian has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $33,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,260.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $482,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,615. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,062,000 after purchasing an additional 246,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 2,806.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 564,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

