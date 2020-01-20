Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Jan 20th, 2020

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.06. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

