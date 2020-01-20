Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 317,323 shares of company stock worth $1,447,506 in the last 90 days. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

