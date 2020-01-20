Oppenheimer Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $165.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. Baidu has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

