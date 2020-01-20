Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

SORL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Sorl Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SORL opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

